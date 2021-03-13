CLAIM: A new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that mask mandates have a negligible impact on coronavirus numbers.
AP’S ASSESSMENT: The study found that mask mandates were associated with statistically significant decreases in county-level daily COVID-19 case and death growth rates. Social media users and conservative websites this week shared a recent report from the CDC with false claims that it shows mask mandates don’t stem the spread of the coronavirus. “Here is your proof from the CDC itself that masks don’t work,” one Facebook user wrote. “Study released on Friday says masks resulted in only 1-2% spread reduction over 100 days. Basically useless.” The conservative television network One America News reported that the study showed masks have “negligible impact” and mask mandates “do not make any statistical difference.” Those claims distort the findings, according to CDC scientist Gery Guy Jr., the study's lead author. While the changes in daily COVID-19 case and death growth rates in the report may seem small, they were statistically significant, he said. The CDC researchers examined U.S. counties placed under state-issued mask mandates, looking at data from March through December of last year. They found that within the first 20 days of implementation, mask mandates were associated with a 0.5 percentage point decrease in daily COVID-19 case growth rates. As time went on, reductions in growth rates increased to nearly 2 percentage points. Those changes in daily growth rates may sound small, but their magnitude adds up quickly, Guy said. “Each day that growth rate is going down, the cumulative effect — in terms of cases and deaths — adds up to be quite substantial,” Guy told the AP in a previous report. Several social media posts also claimed that the results of the study were “inside the margin for statistical error” and therefore not significant. That’s false, according to Guy. He said those social media users may have misunderstood a sentence in the study that read, “Daily case and death growth rates before implementation of mask mandates were not statistically different from the reference period.” The sentence refers to the period before mask mandates were implemented, not after. Guy said the research team examined this period to help rule out that there was not already a trend in place before mask mandates began.
— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in Seattle contributed this report.