CLAIM: FEMA is paying for hotel rooms in Texas for anyone without heat and water. Call 1-800-745-0243.
THE FACTS: As winter storms ravaged much of the South, posts online shared inaccurate information targeting Texans in need. Posts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook falsely claimed that Texans could call the Federal Emergency Management Agency to receive a hotel room. “FEMA is paying for hotel rooms!!! In Texas Call 1-800-745-0243,” the text posts said. The posts encouraged users to pass the information along to Texans in need of a place to stay. “Please share, this is legit and been verified! Stay safe friends,” one Facebook post said. FEMA confirmed that the number is not a valid. The Associated Press called the number, which connected to a technical support line for the disaster relief agency. A FEMA spokesperson said the agency is not offering assistance for hotels and that the state of emergency declaration for Texas does not cover such assistance. “It covers such things as generators to help run police and fire stations or hospitals,” FEMA said in a statement. “It also covers supplies such as food, water and blankets.” On Sunday, Biden made a Texas emergency declaration allowing FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security to respond with disaster relief.
— Associated Press writer Beatrice Dupuy in New York contributed this report.