This Wednesday photo shows a sign for the Gold Spa massage business in Atlanta, the day after multiple people were killed at three massage spas in the Atlanta area. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that on Tuesday, March 16, hours before police say Robert Aaron Long, 21, killed eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, he posted on his Facebook that China was engaged in a “COVID coverup” and “AMERICANS NEED TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST CHINA, NOW.” But the post is not authentic. The fictitious image began circulating Tuesday night after Long, was identified as a suspect in the mass shootings that took place at the Atlanta-area massage businesses.