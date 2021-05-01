In this Thursday photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for the Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, who was hired by the Arizona State Senate at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting a recount of ballots from Arizona’s Maricopa County in the November 2020 election discovered a quarter of a million illegal votes so far.