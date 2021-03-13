CLAIM: Proposed federal gun legislation expanding background checks for firearms would create a “national registration of firearms” and put gun owners in jail for transferring or handing their gun to someone, even if they are in a dangerous situation.
THE FACTS: The bill, HR 8, prohibits using the legislation to establish a national firearms registry and includes exceptions that allow temporary transfers of firearms between family members, transfers between people for self-defense and for use at a shooting range. The bill, requiring background checks on all gun sales, passed the House this week after stalling in the Senate about two years ago. Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson of California, who chairs the congressional task force on gun violence prevention, is the primary sponsor of the bill. Advocates say the legislation is intended to curb gun violence and keep guns out of the hands of people who are barred from owning firearms. Background checks are in place preventing people with criminal records from purchasing a firearm, but there are loopholes where people can buy guns through private sales, often called a “gun show loophole,” said Jake Charles, executive director at the Center for Firearms Law at the Duke University School of Law. Multiple social media posts described the legislation inaccurately, calling it a gun registration bill. Charles said that description is “completely false.” Not only does federal law prohibit a national gun registry, the bill clearly states: “Nothing in this Act, or any amendment made by this Act, shall be construed to authorize the establishment, directly or indirectly, of a national firearms registry.” One false Facebook post claims: “If enforced to the letter, H.R. 8 could put millions of gun owners in prison by outlawing the transfer of any firearm without a proper Brady Check. The term ‘transfer’ is nowhere defined, but it’s clear from the bill that handing your gun to a neighbor for as little as even one second counts as a ‘transfer.' The bill claims to offer some so-called ‘exceptions,’” the post continues, “but these will be practically useless to gun owners. For example, if you hand (or ‘transfer’) a firearm to a friend because you hear a noise in your house in the middle of the night -- and it turns out to be a false alarm -- you’re a criminal. Under H.R. 8, since every gun transfer will go through a dealer, every gun owner will have a 4473, setting the stage for a national gun registry.” Alex Macfarlane, a spokesperson for Thompson, said several issues raised in the post were incorrect. “H.R. 8 does NOT require background checks to be conducted when a firearm is transferred to a family member,” Macfarlane said in an email. “The bill also includes a number of exemptions that would allow the temporary transfer of a gun under a variety of circumstances and purposes including: preventing imminent death or great bodily harm, or activities like hunting, going to a shooting range, or while in the presence of the gun owner.”
— Arijeta Lajka