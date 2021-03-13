In this file photo, rifles are displayed in a gun shop in Salem, Ore. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting proposed federal gun legislation expanding background checks for firearms would create a “national registration of firearms” and put gun owners in jail for transferring or handing their gun to someone, even if they are in a dangerous situation. But the bill, H.R. 8, prohibits using the legislation to establish a national firearms registry and includes exceptions that allow temporary transfers of firearms between family members, transfers between people for self-defense and for use at a shooting range.