In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, people line up outside a polling place to vote in the 2020 general election in the United States in Springfield, Pa. On Thursday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting there were 205,000 more votes than voters in the 2020 election in Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, there were nearly 7 million votes cast. The total number of registered voters in 2020 was just over 9 million.