In this Jan. 6 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump climb the West wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on posts circulating online incorrectly asserting that the Insurrection Act has been secretly signed by President Donald Trump. The president did not invoked the Insurrection Act of 1807 in an effort to stay in office. To do so he would have to make a public declaration giving clear reasons for the move, which allows a president to call on the military to address a domestic crisis.