In this March 19 photo, Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two upon departure from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Harris disrespected the military when she failed to salute the military escorts when boarding the pictured flight. While Harris did not salute the troops, she is not required to. According to Army regulation, the president as the commander-in-chief is required to receive a salute, but there is no requirement that the vice president receive a salute.