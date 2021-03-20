CLAIM: President Joe Biden is not screening immigrants for COVID-19 at the border and is allowing “everyone in no matter what.”
THE FACTS: Social media users are falsely claiming that all border crossers are being let in at the border without any COVID-19 screening. One widely shared Facebook post uses a popular meme of the rapper Drake to suggest when it comes to the policy of “Screen immigrants for COVID on the border,” Biden disapproves. But when it comes to the policy of “Allow everyone in no matter what,” he approves. In fact, February data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the Biden administration has continued to use an existing public health rule to immediately expel more than 70 percent of asylum seekers and border crossers stopped at the border. The rule, known as Title 42, was first invoked by the Trump administration at the start of the pandemic a year ago. “First of all, let’s be clear, the border is not open,” Troy Miller, the acting CBP commissioner, told reporters on March 10. One change under Biden is that border agents are no longer expelling unaccompanied migrant children who cross the border without parents or guardians. U.S. Border Patrol is also releasing some families into the country with immigration court dates rather than expelling them since certain sites in Mexico have limited the number of returned families they will accept. On Wednesday, at a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayoraks said in those cases, “We place those families in immigration proceedings. And if in fact they do not have a claim for relief under the law, they are to be, and will be, returned.” COVID-19 testing protocols at the border have been uneven and have been changing quickly, but the claim that there is no screening is misleading. Since the Biden administration began processing asylum seekers last month who had been previously been forced to wait in Mexico, those asylum seekers must take rapid antigen COVID-19 tests before they can enter the United States. In contrast, other kinds of migrants in CBP custody were screened, and those with suspected COVID cases were referred for testing, according to a March 12 statement from the agency. At Wednesday's hearing, Mayorkas said his agency has updated its testing policy to work with community-based organizations, local entities and states to test and quarantine migrants. “When those three options are not available, we are now retaining a vendor to test individuals who are in CBP custody, and if in fact they test positive, we transport them to ICE facilities for quarantine before release,” Mayorkas said.
— Jude Joffe-Block