On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that President Joe Biden is not screening immigrants for COVID-19 at the border and is allowing “everyone in no matter what.” In fact, February data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the Biden administration has continued to use an existing public health rule, known as Title 42, to immediately expel more than 70 percent of asylum seekers and border crossers stopped at the border.