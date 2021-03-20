This Thursday photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a site in New York. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that COVID-19 vaccines contain aluminum, a toxic ingredient that enters the brain and causes disease. The COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use in the United States do not contain any aluminum, according to their ingredient lists. Nor do the AstraZeneca or Sputnik V vaccines. Some Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, as well as some vaccines used against other diseases, do use tiny amounts of aluminum to help boost the immune response. This method is safe and the quantity of aluminum is trivial compared to what humans encounter elsewhere in everyday life, experts say. Aluminum has been used in vaccines since the 1930s as an adjuvant, or immune booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.