CLAIM: Video shows Denmark’s top health official fainting from her COVID-19 vaccine.
THE FACTS: One of Denmark’s top health officials, Tanja Erichsen, collapsed during an April 14 press conference to discuss the country’s decision to discontinue use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but it was not related to the vaccine. She had not yet been vaccinated against the disease when she fell. The video showing the collapse of Erichsen, acting director of pharmacovigilance at the Danish Medicines Agency, collapse is being misrepresented by anti-vaccine proponents to falsely claim that she fainted as a result of receiving the AstraZeneca shot. Her fall received international press coverage that day, but footage from the video was picked up and circulated online with the false description of what happened. “Literally Denmark’s top health official fainting from the COVID-19 shot,” claimed one Instagram post that shared the video. Shortly after Erichsen’s fall, Danish Health Authority Director General Soeren Brostroem told reporters at the conference that she was OK. He said she blacked out from overwork and standing too long. A spokesperson for the Danish Medicines Agency, Kim Voigt Østrøm, told the AP that Erichsen had yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine despite what the posts online say. Erichsen tweeted Monday to say that she was feeling well and to thank everyone for their concern. Denmark has primarily relied on vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna and will continue to use those vaccines rather than AstraZeneca. The decision to discontinue AstraZeneca came after reports of rare blood clots in some recipients.
— Beatrice Dupuy