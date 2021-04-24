In this March 25 file photo, Tanja Erichsen, from the Danish Medicines Agency speaks during a press briefing about the status of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Copenhagen. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Erichsen fainted from her COVID-19 vaccine. Erichsen collapsed during an April 14 press conference to discuss the country’s decision to discontinue use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but it was not related to the vaccine.