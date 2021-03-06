On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting there is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic and people who aren’t at risk from the disease should not be vaccinated. A misleading quote written in a U.K.-based blog in October 2020 by Michael Yeadon, a retired British doctor who previously worked for Pfizer, found new life on Facebook this week, circulating on a widely shared post.