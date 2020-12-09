CLAIM: A video shot in Gwinnett County, Georgia, shows a representative of election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems committing election fraud by downloading ballot tabulation data onto a USB thumb drive, manipulating it on a separate laptop and secretly taking the thumb drive out of the room.
THE FACTS: The video shows a contract employee with Dominion transferring a report on batches from an Election Management Server to a county computer so he could read it, according to Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia secretary of state’s office. A Dominion spokesman has said it would be physically impossible to upload foreign material to the company’s servers. State officials said the Dominion contractor received death threats after the video of him doing his job was shared on social media with false claims it showed election fraud. “There’s a noose out there with his name on it. That’s not right,” Sterling said in a press conference on Tuesday. He added that the contractor, a young person in his 20s, wasn’t seeking the spotlight by taking a high-profile position or running for office. “This kid took a job. He just took a job,” Sterling said. The video shows a man wearing a badge around his neck sitting at a desktop computer. He looks for a pen and paper, then stands up and walks over to a laptop in the corner of the room. He clicks to view something on the laptop, removes what appears to be a thumb drive from the laptop and walks out of the room. The man is filmed from a distance, and the files on the laptop are blurry and unreadable. Voices in the background of the video speculate about his actions, suggesting without evidence he is doing something he isn’t supposed to be doing. The video was posted to YouTube and Twitter on Tuesday morning and quickly spread to other platforms. By Wednesday, it had hundreds of thousands of views on Facebook. But claims it shows fraud or ballot manipulation are false, according to state and county officials. Dominion servers are not equipped with Excel software, and counties are not allowed to install hardware or software onto the systems, Gwinnett County Communications Director Joe Sorenson told The Associated Press in an email. The contractor used a county laptop to view a data report and “filter requested information,” not manipulate it, he said. A Dominion spokeswoman declined to comment to the AP for this story. Georgia certified its election results on Nov. 20, naming Joe Biden the winner of the presidential race over President Donald Trump after a statewide hand tally of votes affirmed Biden’s lead.
— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson reported from Seattle.