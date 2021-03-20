In this Tuesday photo, President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Pennsylvania. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that a video of President Joe Biden was digitally altered to make it appear that he spoke to the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on March 16, and a blurry microphone in the shot proves the video was manipulated. But the interaction between Biden and reporters was documented by multiple cameras, and the video in question was not altered.