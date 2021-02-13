In this Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a worker checks with an election supervisor at the central counting board in Detroit. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on a video circulating online incorrectly asserting it shows tens of thousands of illegal ballots delivered 8 hours after the election night deadline at the TCF Center in Detroit. But it shows the city delivering legal ballots to be counted, as expected. The 8 p.m. deadline on Election Day was for voters to cast their ballots, not for those ballots to be delivered or counted.