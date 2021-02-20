In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on a video circulating online incorrectly asserting that footage shows certain aspects of the wreath-laying ceremony for President Joe Biden at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Jan. 20 were different from past presidents’ ceremonies, proving Biden’s inauguration was fake. Differences between Biden’s ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery and other presidential wreath-laying ceremonies in the past can be attributed to cold weather and coronavirus precautions, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Military District of Washington.