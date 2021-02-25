BOSTON — Massachusetts is again planning to ease some of its coronavirus restrictions as the number of hospitalizations and new infections decline and vaccinations climb, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday. That includes allowing a limited number of fans back into Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium.
Beginning Monday, indoor performance venues such as concert halls and theaters will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with no more than 500 persons while indoor recreational activities like laser tag, roller skating and trampolines can also reopen at 50% capacity.
Also Monday, all sectors with capacity limits will be raised to 50%. Restaurants will no longer have a percent capacity limit and will be permitted to host musical performances.
Six-foot social distancing, limits of six people per table and 90-minute limits remain in place.
On March 22, the state will open a range of previously closed businesses under tight capacity restrictions.
That includes indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks — including Fenway, Gillette and the TD Garden. At first the facilities will operate at a strict 12% capacity limit after submitting a plan to the Department of Public Health.
Fenway and Gillette are currently serving as mass vaccination sites that have been key to the state’s vaccination efforts.
Asked if they would continue to serve as vaccination sites, Baker said his administration is talking with the venues.
“I don’t have a hard answer for you on that one today. Obviously, they are important players in this vaccination effort,” He said. “We’re going to try and figure that one out.”