BENNINGTON, Vt.
Physician assistant joins
Southwestern Vt. health
Dorisanne Wonsor has joined Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians as a certified physician assistant.
The cancer center is a department of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, which is part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
Wonsor most recently served as an inpatient physician assistant at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham & Women’s Cancer Center in Boston, where she also served as both a senior research data specialist and as a new patient coordinator in the past.
She received her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from MCPHS University in Worcester, and her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from College of the Holy Cross.
She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
GREAT BARRINGTON
Dr. Mark Taylor joins
Fairview as surgeon
Dr. Mark A. Taylor II, a general surgeon, has been appointed to the medical staff of Fairview Hospital and the provider staff of East Mountain Medical Specialty Services, according to Berkshire Health Systems.
East Mountain Medical is a rural health clinic of Fairview Hospital.
Taylor received his medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno, Nev., and completed his residency in general surgery at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.
He is trained in minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery. Taylor’s clinical interests include hernia, gall bladder, colon and rectal surgeries, endoscopy, colonoscopy and breast cancer surgery.
PITTSFIELD
Dr. Joseph Simonson
new BMC pulmonologist
Dr. Joseph L. Simonson, a board-certified and fellowship-trained pulmonologist, has joined the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and the provider staff of Pulmonary Professional Services of BMC.
His clinical interests include interstitial lung disease, pulmonary hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Simonson is board certified in internal medicine and fellowship trained in pulmonary and critical care medicine by the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. He received his medical degree from the State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn/Downstate Medical Center.
GREAT BARRINGTON
BMM's Holly Simeone
licenced financial adviser
Holly Simeone of Berkshire Money Management, who is based out of the firm's office in Great Barrington, has become a licensed financial adviser
Simeone, who joined Berkshire Money management as a client care specialist in 2021, was promoted to financial adviser after earning her Series 65 license.
Originally from the Worcester area, Simeone holds a certified estate and trust specialist designation from the Institute of Business and Finance, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fitchburg State University, and master’s in finance from the New England Institute of Business at Cambridge College.
ADAMS
Adams Community Bank
names 2 branch officers
Kara Clark and Don Disbrow have been named branch officers of Adams Community Bank’s offices in Lenox and Lee, respectively.
Clark was promoted to the position. She began her tenure with Adams Community Bank five years ago as a customer service representative in Williamstown. After developing extensive knowledge of the banks services and products in two years of customer service, she was promoted to assistant branch manager in Lee.
Disbrow joins the bank from Carr Hardware, where he served as general manager for several locations, including the chain’s Lee store. He has a strong familiarity with the community and its people, substantial sales knowledge and years of experience.
“I’m pleased to welcome Don to the Adams Community Bank family and proud of Kara for stepping into her new role," said Adams Community Bank President and CEO Charles P. O'Brien in a prepared statement. "Both bring a passion for their communities and will help build our South County connection.”