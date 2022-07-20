PITTSFIELD
BCAC's Deborah Leonczyk
a Commonwealth Heroine
Deborah Leonczyk, the executive director of Berkshire Community Action Council, has been recognized by the Massachusetts Commission of Women as a Commonwealth Heroine. She was nominated for the honor by state Rep. Paul Mark, D-Peru.
Leonczyk was honored as part of the 2022 class of Commonwealth Heroines at the 19th annual Celebration of Commonwealth Heroines luncheon in Boston last month.
Mark nominated Leonczyk as a woman within his district who performs unheralded acts daily that make our homes, our neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live. BCAC is Berkshire County’s federally designated anti-poverty agency.
Leonczyk, who lives in Huntington, has led the agency since December 2011.
PITTSFIELD
Bryan House joins 18 Degrees
as VP of youth development
Bryan House has joined 18 Degrees, Family Services for Western Massachusetts as vice president of youth development.
In this role, House will lead Pittsfield Community Connection and North Adams’ West Main Connection, two service sites that provide pathways to safer, healthier and more prosperous lives for young people. He will also oversee other programs within the agency that provide support and services for youth that provide opportunities for young people to reach their full potential.
House most recently worked for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. He is a former deputy director at Berkshire Community Action Council, where he directed the agency’s Project Reconnect program, which provides Berkshire youth and young adults with job skill and development training, and holistic mentoring.
A Housatonic resident, House was a professional baseball player for seven years in the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers organizations, including a stint with the former Pittsfield Cubs. He is a member of several community boards.
GREAT BARRINGTON
Sophia Bletsos named
HR director for 5 towns
Sophia Bletsos has been named human resources director for five South County towns: Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Monterey, Sheffield and West Stockbridge.
She will primarily be based at Great Barrington Town Hall. Her position has been funded by a state grant for the first year.
In her shared position, Bletsos will be responsible for establishing and refining best practices in all aspects of human resources management in the five towns.
Most recently a human resources generalist at Guido’s Fresh Marketplace in Pittsfield and Great Barrington, Bletsos has also worked in human resource positions with Advanced Impact Technologies in Pittsfield and for the town of Suffield, Conn.
Bletsos holds two degrees from Springfield College: a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, with minors in art and environmental studies.
GREAT BARRINGTON
VIM leader Ilana Steinhauer
earns health equity award
Ilana Steinhauer, the executive director of Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires, has received the sixth annual Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award for Health Equity presented by the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation — the nation’s leading philanthropy on health and health care — developed this award program to find and honor people working for systemic change to address health inequities within their communities.
Steinhauer is not only the executive director of VIM Berkshires but also serves as clinical director and is an active nurse practitioner. The Massachusetts clinic provides care to about 1,300 patients, 80 percent of whom are minority immigrants, mainly from Latin America.
Steinhauer helped create a transportation program to get patients to and from appointments, eliminating a major barrier to care. This program provides almost 1,000 rides annually, which significantly increased patient visit attendance and, in turn, drove improved health outcomes.
The RWJF Awards for Health Equity have been presented to the NAFC and other organizations spanning sectors including public health, health care, social justice, civic leadership, education, community development, and philanthropy.