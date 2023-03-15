PITTSFIELD
Lynch, Marko elected to board
André Lynch and Julia Marko have been elected to three-year terms on Roots Rising’s board of directors. Roots Rising is an nonprofit organization that empowers youth and builds community through food and farming.
Lynch is the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Berkshire Arts and Technology (BART) Charter Public School in Adams. He holds a master's of education degree in educational leadership, with an emphasis on higher education. He previously served as associate dean for equity and inclusion at Wells College in Aurora, N.Y.
Marko has been a volunteer with Roots Rising for several years, working on multiple committees. She is currently the director of finance and operations at BART, and previously worked in the business office of the Pittsfield Public Schools. A first generation college student and a lifelong learner, Marko holds a bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology and museum studies from Hampshire College and an MBA from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
DALTON
Little receives financial designation
Scott C. Little, a financial adviser and vice president at Berkshire Money Management, has earned the designation of behavioral financial adviser.
Behavioral financial advisers combine financial knowledge with psychology and neuroscience to increase their ability to coach clients in making rational, values-based decisions.
The BFA program was developed by Think 2 Perform, a Minneapolis-based business management consultant, to teach advisers to recognize their clients’ emotions and help them stick with their plans, even when those emotions run high. To earn the certification, advisers must complete two multipart courses on behavioral finance, pass an online proctored exam, and complete 20 hours of continuing education to renew their status every two years.
Little is also a certified elder planning specialist and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
PITTSFIELD
Lydon named advancement director
Louise Lydon has been named vice president of institutional advancement at Berkshire Community College.
Lydon will serve as the college’s chief advancement officer, advising BCC President Ellen Kennedy on the management and operation of alumni relations and donor relations.
Other responsibilities include developing, executing and evaluating donor engagement. This includes annual giving, corporate and foundation relations, legacy giving, donor and alumni relations, research and prospect management, advancement services, donor cultivation, stewardship and communications/marketing.
Lydon has spent more than 20 years in higher education advancement roles, working at Seton Hill University in Pennsylvania; George Washington University; and, most recently, as the assistant dean for law advancement at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. At Catholic University, Lydon partnered with university leadership in engaging donors to solicit multimillion-dollar gifts and spearheaded a $36 million comprehensive campaign for the law school.
A first-generation college graduate, Lydon earned a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hill University. She is passionate about providing educational opportunities to students of all backgrounds and experiences. She lives with her husband in Cheshire.
NORTH ADAMS
Meiklejohn honored as Workforce Hero
Christine Meiklejohn, the director of ABI/MFP residential services at Berkshire Family & Individual Resources, was awarded the February 2023 Workforce Hero Award by the Provider’s Council.
The Providers' Council is a statewide association of primarily nonprofit, community-based organizations that provide human services, health, education and vocational support to residents of the commonwealth. With 220 members, it is the largest human services association in Massachusetts.
"My desire to work with people goes back as far as I can remember. When I was in school, I volunteered in programs for at-risk youth — this is where I got my first taste of what helping people could do," Meiklejohn said in a news release. "It did not take long to realize that even a few minutes of attention to someone could change the entire trajectory of their future. I knew back then human services would be for me.”
LENOX
Berg named general manager at Wheatleigh
Molly Berg has been named general manager of Wheatleigh in Lenox.
She will be focused on renewing and revitalizing guest experiences at the hotel, with plans to bring on a new executive chef to lead its Portico fine dining restaurant.
Berg will also focus on presenting more local and property programming to appeal to a younger clientele and continue the establishment’s legacy as a Forbes 5-star hotel and restaurant. Wheatleigh has received this designation from Forbes for nine years in a row.
Berg, who recently completed a hospitality program at the Cornell University School of Hospitality, has 17 years of experience in the field.
She has previously served as the general manager of The Reeds at Shelter Haven in New Jersey and the Bruce Hotel in Ontario, Canada. She has also worked at multiple brands in California locations, such as The Pantai Inn, Château du Sureau, and Wawona Hotel.
Wheatleigh will be debuting a new fine dining culinary experience at the Portico this summer. It will restart its popular Midsummer BBQ Series, as well as a new supper club program and afternoon tea service to complement the Berkshire’s summer music concerts and theater shows.
LEE
Martin appointed SVP consumer banking
— Cheryl Martin has joined Lee Bank as the senior vice president of consumer banking. She will be based out of the bank’s main office at 75 Park St. in Lee.
Martin was previously employed at Berkshire Bank, where she most recently served as the senior vice president of bank operations.
Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and accounting and an MBA from Bentley University. She has served on the board of the local Dollars for Scholars chapter.
A lifelong Berkshire County resident, Martin lives in Lenox.