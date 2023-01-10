PITTSFIELD — Kristin Accetta, Jay R. Green, Andy Ottoson and Nyanna L. Slaughter have all been elected to the board of directors of Second Street Second Chances Inc., an organization that supports formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County. All of their terms began Jan. 1.
Accetta, a formerly incarcerated person, is a clinician for the acute care services/emergency services program at the Brien Center for Mental Health and Substance Use in Pittsfield. After completing Berkshire Community College’s Social Work Transfer Program in 2011, she earned a bachelor of social work degree from Elms College in 2013 and a master of social work degree from Westfield State University’s Advance Standing Program in 2015. Accetta, who has a hearing disability, has been in substance abuse recovery for 16 years and works per diem as a recovery coach for the deaf and hard of hearing community.
Green is the town administrator for the town of Adams. He has previously served as an assistant district attorney with the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, as chief administrative officer for the city of North Adams, and as district manager of station operations with Amtrak in Albany, N.Y. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Saint Anselm College, a law degree from Western New England School of Law and a certificate in railroad management from Michigan State University. He is also a graduate of the Massachusetts Intermittent/Reserve Police Academy.
Ottoson is a senior public health planner at Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, overseeing countywide substance use–related initiatives. He has also worked in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Program at Berkshire Community College and as systems manager at National Association of Drug Abuse Problems focused on moving individuals with substance use disorders into self-sufficiency. He also has served as a producer/director in theater and opera in New York City and elsewhere.
Slaughter is the Central Massachusetts regional director for Sen. Elizabeth Warren and treasurer of the Berkshire Black Economic Council. A former Pittsfield School Committee member, Slaughter has held multiple supervisory roles working with children, including positions as coordinator and co-director of Pittsfield’s Marilyn Hamilton Sports and Literacy Program. She holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice for investigative services from the University of New Haven and a master’s degree in business administration from Fitchburg State University.