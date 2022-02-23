HUDSON, N.Y.
Hisgen appointed chief nursing officer at Columbia Memorial Health
Stephanie A. Hisgen was recently appointed chief nursing officer at Columbia Memorial Health replacing MaryEllen Pass, who has retired.
Hisgen holds the degrees of doctor of nursing practice, master of public health and bachelor of science in nursing, has received several advanced certificates for executive nurse management and contributed to numerous publications.
She has previously served in numerous nursing leadership and senior management roles at health care organizations, including as corporate director of nursing for Prospect Medical Holdings, a 17-hospital health system operating in five states; chief operating officer of Visiting Nurse Service in Northeastern New York; director of nursing recruitment at SUNY Upstate Medical University; and director of nursing excellence at Glens Falls Hospital. Hisgen has also served as an adviser to the New York State Department of Health’s Bureau of Chronic Disease Prevention.
HUDSON N.Y.
Reiter appointed to foundation board
Fran Reiter of Ancram, N.Y., has been appointed to the Columbia Memorial Health Foundation’s Board of Trustees, the philanthropic arm of Columbia Memorial Health of Hudson, N.Y.
Following a 15-year career as a marketing executive in the television industry, Reiter served as New York City’s deputy mayor for planning and community relations and, subsequently, for economic development and planning.
She has also served as president and CEO of the New York City Convention and Visitors Bureau, and as the executive director of the Joseph Papp Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival.
LEE
Kosiorek to lead CIP’s Berkshire Center
Matt Kosiorek has been appointed program director of the College Internship Program’s Berkshire Center in Lee.
Founded in 1984, CIP is a private young adult transition program that offers comprehensive and specialized services for individuals ages 18 to 26 with autism, ADHD, and other learning differences.
Kosiorek brings over a decade of experience to his new role. He previously served as interim program director and assistant program director at CIP Berkshire and conducted development work for new CIP locations under its founder, Dr. Michael McManmon.
He has a broad knowledge of program management, administration and leadership principles, and regularly makes contributions and shares strategies for effectively running programs for CIP’s network of five locations and over 100 employees across the country.
PITTSFIELD
Straus joins board of Berkshire Music School
PITTSFIELD — Jerry Straus has been appointed to the Berkshire Music School’s board of trustees. He is a founding partner and current chairman of JMW Consultants, an international management consulting and leadership development firm.
He is responsible for the strategic vision behind the company’s successful history of business performance and global growth. JMW’s client roster spans a wide range of companies, from Fortune 100 corporations to entrepreneurial firms, in industries as diverse as mining, pharmaceuticals and financial services.
Over the last 25 years, Straus has served as a board member of various nonprofit organizations such as the Boston Theater Redevelopment Fund and Pro Musicis. He is currently a director of the International Keyboard Institute in New York City.
Straus holds a master of performance degree from Boston University where he studied with Leonard Shure. Upon the completion of his degree, Straus served as the director of Boston University’s Tanglewood Institute in Lenox. He has previously sponsored students at the Tanglewood Music Center.
WORCESTER
Fallon names Herndon chief state programs officer
Matthew Herndon has been named to the newly created position of chief state programs officer at Fallon Health of Worcester, a nonprofit health care services organization that provides services to Berkshire County.
In this role, Herndon will lead the organization’s MassHealth and Community Care lines of business, as well as other state programs that will further Fallon Health’s mission to serve individuals enrolled in health insurance programs sponsored or supported by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He will oversee the execution of business strategies, care models and provider performance, partnering with MassHealth officials as well as Fallon leaders.