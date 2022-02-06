“February: Everything around is dead, the trees black and frozen so that the appearance of green shoots two months hence seems preposterous, the ground hard and cold, the snow dirty, the winter hateful, hanging on too long.”
― Anna Quindlen (“One True Thing,” 1994 novel)
By Clarence Fanto
Eagle correspondent
Out and about in recent days, the casual conversation overheard at local gathering places had a common theme: Winter weariness to the nth degree.
On the bright side, Sunday’s sunlight, reflecting off icicle-clad bushes and tree branches, was a photographer’s delight. And we’ve now gained a full hour of daylight since Dec. 20.
Temperatures this week will top out in the 30s — about average, based on National Weather Service data at Pittsfield Municipal Airport.
But there’s no dramatic thaw to break up the ice from Friday’s freezing rain and sleet.
Other than a 30 to 40 percent chance of light rain and snow at times on Monday, a dry, uneventful week is in prospect, with some sunshine. Overnight lows from the upper teens to the mid-20s will offer a welcome break from the recent run of near-zero and subzero early mornings.
“Many will be happy to know that temperatures will moderate early this week with seasonable readings expected for early February,” National Weather Service forecaster Ingrid Amberger wrote in an online post. The possible light snowfall on Monday would barely coat the ground with up to an inch.
After a mid-week dry spell, there’s an outside chance of light snow or a rain-snow mix Friday into Saturday.
“Despite the near seasonable level temperatures during this period, it will feel mild and pleasant thanks to the deep freeze temperature pattern that we’ve been in lately,” Amberger stated.
The Climate Prediction Center’s long-range outlook for Feb. 13-19 indicates slightly below temperatures and near normal rain and snowfall for western New England.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW:
As the week begins, a storm system setting up off the Southeast shore is expected to bring rain to the mid-Atlantic states, along with snow and and an icy wintry mix to coastal areas of the Northeast. But it will be too far east to deliver anything more than low-probability light rain and snow showers to western Massachusetts.
A wintry mix may develop along I-95 from Maryland to southern New England for the Monday evening rush hour. The coastal low is set to deepen Monday night and track north and east, leading to a swath of snow across central and eastern New England Monday night into Tuesday morning. While Maine may see at least 4 inches, the immediate coastal areas from New Hampshire to Long Island, N.Y., are most likely to get more rain than snow.
The northern and central Plains will enjoy a taste of March-like temperatures while seasonally mild conditions persist along the West Coast. The majority of the continental U.S. will enjoy dry weather and no large-scale weather disruptions.
In Florida, except for some showers on Wednesday, the week should be mostly sunny with daytime highs in the low 70s to near 80 north to south. By next weekend, there may be a rainstorm from the Gulf Coast into the Southeast.
CLIMATE UPDATE:
The Jan. 29 coastal storm that grazed the Berkshires did push heavy snow into southern New England, burying cities under a snowpack up to two feet deep. These near-record snowfall totals continue an astonishing run of historic storms to impact the Northeast in recent years, attributed in part to human-caused climate change, according to a Washington Post analysis.
“Extreme snowstorms, even in the face of longer term declines in winter snow, are entirely consistent with the effects of global warming,” said Justin Mankin, a professor at Dartmouth College who studies climate change and variability. “We need to do a better job of managing their risks now to make us more resilient for the future.”
In Boston, the “bomb cyclone” storm tied the historical calendar day snowfall record, with 23.6 inches. In recent decades, such extreme snowfall has become common: 15 of the 30 largest single-day snowfalls in Beantown have occurred since 2000.
A recent study found a strong relationship between Arctic warming and severe winter weather in the Northeast. Warming can destabilize the polar vortex, the ring of strong winds encircling the upper latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere that keeps the cold Arctic air at bay.
When the vortex is pinched, stretched or displaced, it can allow the frigid Arctic air to spill south into the U.S.
The probability of more frequent Northeast snowfall increases as the Arctic warms twice as fast as other parts of the world, and spikes even higher when the Arctic is warmest, wrote Judah Cohen, the study’s author and director of seasonal forecasting at Atmospheric and Environmental Research, an advisory team of scientists based in Lexington, Mass.
Ocean temperatures also plays a major role. The Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 96 percent of the world’s oceans. Last fall, water temperatures there were the highest on record.
“This (Jan. 29) blizzard was driven by a combination of favorable meteorological conditions and a warmer Atlantic, a signature of global warming that likely intensified the storm,” Mankin, the Dartmouth professor, wrote.
“It may seem counterintuitive to see heavier snowfalls in a warming climate,” stated Jennifer Francis, acting deputy director of the Woodwell Climate Research Center at Woods Hole in Falmouth on the Cape. “But with warming also comes increased water vapor in the atmosphere to fuel storms with moisture and energy.”
Because oceans cool much more slowly than land, outbreaks of cold air can cause sharp temperature contrasts from the land to sea. That set-up fuels more mild air-cold air clashes and help strengthen storms.
“Nowhere is this more evident than along the U.S. Atlantic seaboard, where abnormally warm ocean temperatures clash with frigid Arctic air masses, setting the stage for strong nor’easters,” Francis wrote.
Speaking of ocean warming, the San Francisco Chronicle reports on a new study finding that global warming had reached a turning point in 2014, when more than half of the world’s oceans experienced extreme heat.
The study was published last week in the journal PLOS (Public Library of Science) Climate. It helps put into context the marine heat waves that occurred off the California coast in recent years that disrupted the ecosystem, co-author Kyle Van Houtan stated.
“We weren’t shocked, but we were surprised by the distribution of extreme heat throughout the world,” said Van Houtan, a former chief scientist at Monterey Bay Aquarium. When 57 percent of the world’s oceans experienced extreme warmth by 2019, he added, “You’re at a place where what used to be extremely rare is normal.”
Co-author Kisei Tanaka, now a research marine biologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Honolulu, and Van Houtan launched the study after the marine heat waves along the California coast of 2014 to 2016, associated with the disappearance of kelp forests and unusual wildlife migrations. “Monterey Bay started seeing a lot of juvenile white sharks, which had been considered a very rare sighting,” Tanaka stated.
The Outlook is today's look ahead at the week's weather, its impact on the Berkshires and beyond. Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.