Christmas Brook Figure Skating Club hosted their annual year-end show on Saturday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Rink in North Adams.
The show was 80s music themed with a “I Want To Skate With Somebody” title.
John Michael Harden was the guest skater. The Sheffield native is a 2021 US National High Performance Team Member, 2023 US Pewter Medalist in the New England Region, two-time US Eastern Sectional Competitor, placing sixth, and a US Figure Skating Gold Medalist passing his Senior Moves in the Field with Distinction.
A full gallery of nearly 100 photos by Gillian Jones is available at mng-neni.smugmug.com.