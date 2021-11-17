FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Mike White era is over almost as quickly as it began.
Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins, a surprising decision by the 2-7 team that will be without injured starter Zach Wilson for the fourth straight game.
Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick, sprained the posterior collateral ligament in his right knee against New England on Oct. 24 and is still not 100%. White started the past three games in Wilson’s place, but the Jets decided to go with the 36-year-old Flacco this week against the Dolphins’ aggressive defense.
“You can’t take this game for granted,” said Flacco, who confirmed he’s not vaccinated and wore a mask during his news conference Wednesday. “I’m 14 years in and I want to play now more than ever.”
He’ll get at least one start, and it’ll be against a team the Jets think he matches up well against.
“One of the reasons we went and got Joe was for the experience part of it,” coach Robert Saleh said. “Not only for the playing ability and for the (quarterbacks) room, but also for situations just like this. Miami’s got a dynamic coverage system as it pertains to defense with (cover) zero and all the different coverages they run, and Joe’s kind of been there, done that.
“Just kind of a steadying experience that we thought would put us in the best position to win.”