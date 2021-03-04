"The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook" authors Robert Bildner and Elisa Spungen Bildner, along with Chef Brian Alberg, who created most of the recipes, will share their inspirations and experiences gathering recipes with foods grown on Berkshire farms in a virtual event.
Food writer Darra Goldstein will moderate the online event, which includes panelists Missy Leab of Ioka Valley Farm, and Maddie Elling of Hosta Hill, whose food products are featured in the cookbook.
This virtual event, presented by Berkshire Grown, is free and open to the public on Wednesday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m., via Zoom. Register by March 8 at berkshiregrown.org or call 413-528-0041.
If you register to attend this event and join Berkshire Grown Membership at the $100 level or renew your current membership at the $100 (or higher) level, you will receive a complimentary copy of "The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook." This offer is exclusive to those who attend this virtual event and while supplies last. The offer is valid until March 31.
"The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook" (Countryman Press; May 19, 2020; $24.95) captures the fresh, flavorful recipes inspired by the Berkshires. Featuring 125 handpicked recipes, this cookbook transforms universally loved, readily available ingredients — including shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, sugar snap peas, garlic, chicken, pork and many more — into dishes created or inspired by the Berkshire’s very best farmers, chefs and restaurant-owners.
What makes this cookbook special is its celebration of the farmers, cheesemakers, chefs and restaurant-owners behind the recipes, as much as the food itself. Although the variety of their produce varies greatly, the farmers themselves have one thing in common: passion for the land they live on, and for the food they grow.