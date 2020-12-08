Meggie Baker shares these lovely treats that can be whipped up in about 20 minutes. If you're impatient, you can eat them right away and enjoy a strong vanilla flavor, with just a hint of rum, slightly sweet and slightly bitter. Or, hold off eating them for a day or two. The chocolate flavor will deepen and slightly overtake the vanilla. Add more rum, if you want a stronger flavor, or more sugar to make them sweeter.
RUM BALLS
(Recipe courtesy of alexandracooks.com)
Ingredients:
About 3 cups vanilla wafers (one whole box of Nilla wafers)
1 cup confectioners’ sugar (plus more for rolling)
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
2 tablespoons white corn syrup
1/3 cup rum, plus more as needed
Directions:
Place vanilla wafers in a food processor and pulse into fine crumbs. If you don't have a food processor, place wafers into a Ziploc bag and bash them with a rolling pin until they are fine pieces.
Add confectioners’ sugar, cocoa and corn syrup and pulse till combined. Add 1/3 cup rum and pulse to combine. If necessary, slowly add more rum to the food processor until the mixture comes together and forms a mass around the blade or holds together when you pinch it.
Using a teaspoon, scoop out balls from the processor, roll them gently with your hands into irregular-shaped balls, and drop them into a bowl of powdered sugar. Shake the vessel to coat the balls, or roll them, then transfer balls to an airtight storage container until you are ready to serve them. Store in the fridge, or freeze for up to 3 months.