I’m going to throw out a hard, cold truth bomb: Anyone who tells you that they don’t eat raw cookie dough is probably lying. Ok, maybe not anyone, but the majority of you are fibbing — I see you holding that spatula.
Even though we all know the dangers of consuming raw cookie dough — nothing says Merry Christmas like E. coli? — that delicious mixture lingering in the bowl calls to the best of us. This easy, no-bake treat is perfect for the dough lovers among us. There are no eggs in this recipe, and yes there is raw flour, but I suggest you purchase pasteurized flour for this if you can find it, or heat your flour to 160 degrees F in the microwave to kill off any unwelcome holiday germs.
This dough can be a bit crumbly and needs to stay cold, so work quickly. But don’t worry, if pieces fall apart you can just eat the crumbs without all the guilt.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH BALLS
Ingredients:
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup butter softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 (12 ounce) bag chocolate chips (If you like less chocolate in your cookie dough, consider using a little more than half of the bag)
Directions:
Microwave your flour for 1 minute and 30 seconds, stirring in 30-second intervals to keep it from burning. Set aside to cool. Using a mixer, cream together butter, sugars and vanilla. In a separate bowl, mix microwaved flour and salt, then add the dry mixture to the wet until combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Put the mixture in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to firm up.
Take the mixture out of the fridge and roll into balls, placing them on a wax-paper lined tray. You can store these in an air-tight container in the fridge, or freeze them, removing them about 30 minutes before serving from the freezer. Optional: you can coat these with chocolate if you’d like.