I wish I could take the credit for finding this wonderful, one-pot cookie that you can make, bake and drizzle with a simple glaze — all in under an hour from start to finish.
My friend, Nancy, saw the recipe on the Food Network many years ago and it quickly became one of her favorite cookie recipes. Nancy is a great cook, but will admit baking is just not her forte. These rich chocolate cookies have only four ingredients for the cookie batter and three for the glaze. I usually add 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the batter or, for a change of pace, 1 teaspoon of orange extract.
Be sure, as the recipe says, not to overcook the cookies.
MUD PUDDLES
Ingredients:
Batter:
1/4 cup sweet butter
1 (11.5 ounce) package (2 cups) milk chocolate chips*
1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
2 cups all-purpose flour
Glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 to 4 teaspoons milk or water
Directions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees F.
Melt butter and chocolate chips in 2-quart saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly, until smooth (5 to 10 minutes).
Remove from heat. Add condensed milk; stir until smooth. Add flour; mix well.
Shape rounded teaspoonfuls of dough into 1-inch balls. Place 1 inch apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or just until set. (DO NOT OVER-BAKE.) Cookies may appear slightly under-baked.
Cool completely.
Meanwhile, combine powdered sugar and vanilla extract in small bowl.
Gradually stir in enough milk for desired glazing consistency. Drizzle over cookies.
Makes 5 dozen cookies.
* May substitute semi-sweet real chocolate chips.