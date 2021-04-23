PITTSFIELD — There's something brewing at the Allendale Underground — Currency Coffee Co. has opened a coffee lounge featuring its 14 different blends, organic coffees and single-origin coffees.
The menu includes brewed coffee, espressos, lattes, cappuccinos and cold brews, all available in an array of flavors and different styles, along with Currency Coffee's own brand of teas and cocoa.
An assortment of specialty cupcakes, cookies, desserts and snacks, made by The Dessert Bar in Pittsfield, are also available. George Shoemaker, founder and co-partner of Currency Coffee Co., said he is looking for other vendors to expand the lounge's offerings.
Customers can also purchase Currency Coffee to brew at home in 12-ounce or 5-pound bags at the lounge. The smaller bags range from $10 to $14; the larger for $50 to $65.
The lounge will offer tastings in the near future. "You can try it before you buy it," Shoemaker said, adding they also sell a hot chocolate made especially for Currency, cold brew pouches "to make it easily and cleanly at home," and Keurig-compatible, fully recyclable coin cups at the lounge.
In the fall, barista and coffee-tasting courses will be held at the coffee lounge. Registration will be available on Currency Coffee's website and social media accounts, Shoemaker said.
The barista course will be two 3-hour sessions focusing on equipment usage and maintenance, milk steaming and preparation, station preparedness and work flow. "The skills that can be used if someone is looking to work in a coffee shop or at home, if they are buying the equipment," Shoemaker said.
The coffee-tasting class "will focus on people who want to know more about the coffee they enjoy," he said. Topics to be covered will include buying green coffee, blending, roasting and different methods of preparation.
Also on tap are tasting events, featuring flights of coffee, for the general public as COVID-19 regulations allow.