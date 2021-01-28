ADAMS — As the weather got colder, Haflinger Haus Restaurant Tavern & Inn owner Don Sommer knew he needed to get creative and heat things up to keep his business going.
"All restaurant business is down due to the pandemic," he said in a recent phone interview. "Last summer, we invested in new patio furniture [for outside dining]. As it got colder, we added propane heaters and it helped business."
However, as the weather got even colder, business fell. "We went to the Cape, Scargo Cafe in Dennis, where they have dining huts. We had dinner in a hut and thought it might be a good idea for us."
If you drive by the Commercial Street restaurant these days, you might notice the huts that look like a "Christmas market" on the restaurant and inn's front porch. The lighted structures are dining huts that seat two or four diners each.
"It's a nice festive area at night," Sommer said.
Haflinger Haus shut down its inside dining about two months ago, he said, even though 6-foot plexiglass dividers had been installed.
"We invested in the huts and built them on the front porch," Sommer said.
The restaurant has a total of five huts — three of them will seat two people and two seat four. "We limited the huts to four people to keep the dining parties to families or people living together."
Sommer said the dining huts are made of a rigid plastic that is not as heavy as plexiglass. The two-seat huts are approximately 6- by 5-feet and the four-seat huts are approximately 6- by 7-feet.
There are two seatings offered each night the restaurant is open, currently Wednesday through Saturday. The first seating is at 4:45 p.m.; the second is at 6:30 p.m. Diners are allotted 90 minutes for dining. The huts are then completely sanitized. "After being thoroughly cleaned, they are sprayed with a sanitizer and the roof and door are opened for 20 minutes," Sommer said. "So, it is completely disinfected."
Sommer said each hut has an electric heater on the floor and an infrared light bulb hanging from the ceiling — "lights used to keep baby chicks warm," Sommer said, "and they seem to be working out fine."
"The waitstaff never enters a hut and the menus are disposable," Sommer said. "The waiters pass the food through the door to the customers. There is very little contact with the waitstaff.
Sommer said while the two seatings only accommodate 28 people a night — 14 at each seating, it's still helping business.
"It's not a lot, but it helps us out," Sommer said. "It's been very favorably accepted." He added that takeout orders also have increased since the huts opened.
"We did more business in the biergarten last summer than in the last six years," he said. "You've got to be creative these days."
The dining huts must be reserved in advance, Sommer said. "We're already mostly booked until Feb. 14. People are loving them. They're very safe and fun to be in. We've had wonderful comments."