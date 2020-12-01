Holiday Cookie of the Week: Brown Sugar Maple Cookies

Ok, so maybe we won’t be sharing trays of holiday cookies at cookie swaps this year or hosting parties in need of too many baked goods, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat yourself. Heck, it’s 2020 — make delicious, easy cookies and enjoy them.
This year, our December tradition of Holiday Cookie of the Week will feature a staff favorite picked for ease, and, of course, taste! These will be no-fuss, sometimes no-bake, one-bowl treats that you should feel free to whip up any day of the week, even if it’s just for you to nibble on with some tea while watching your favorite holiday movie.
Boasting chewy centers, these cookies by Jennifer Huberdeau, UpCountry Magazine Editor, have a rich maple flavor on their own. Topped with a simple maple sugar glaze, these are a maple lover’s dream — a treat for those looking for a unique flavor during the holidays or any time of year.
The basic recipe she uses, “The Vermont,” from ”Cookie Classics Made Easy” from Brandi Scalise, of Pittsfield, is a super simple “one-bowl recipe” that you can whip up in no time. The most time-consuming part is waiting for your butter to reach “room temperature.”
While Scalise doesn’t top her cookies with icing or a glaze, Huberdeau has found that a simple glaze — made from powdered sugar and maple syrup — punches up the maple flavoring just a little bit. (The taste is reminiscent of maple sandwich cookies.)
BROWN SUGAR MAPLE COOKIES WITH MAPLE SUGAR GLAZE
(Cookie recipe courtesy “Cookie Classics Made Easy” by Brandi Scalise)
Yield: 3 1/2 dozen
FOR THE COOKIE
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, room temperature 1 1/2 cups firmly packed brown sugar 1 egg 2 teaspoons baking powder 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon maple extract 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat the oven to 360 degrees F. If you’re not using nonstick cookie sheets, line them with parchment paper.
Combine butter, brown sugar, egg, baking powder, salt, maple extract and maple syrup in a large mixing bowl. Mix well, preferably with an electric mixer, occasionally scraping the sides of the bowl. Add the flour and mix until well blended. Add the walnuts, if using, and mix again until well blended.
Using a 1-inch cookie scoop or a rounded teaspoon, scoop out the dough and place about 1 inch apart on the cookie sheets.
Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, until the edges are darker in color. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.
MAPLE SUGAR GLAZE
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup powdered sugar 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup 2 to 3 drops food coloring (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
Whisk together the powdered sugar and pure maple syrup in a small saucepan over low heat. Mix in two to three drops of food coloring, if desired. Remove from heat and dip cookies into glaze. Reheat glaze as needed.