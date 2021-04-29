Krispy Cones isn't letting a let rain get in the way of ice cream.
Starting Thursday, Krispy Cones Soft Serve Ice Cream in Lanesborough is open for the season, according a Facebook post on the roadside attraction's page.
Its hours are posted as being open Monday through Sunday with ice cream available from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and the grill turning out hot items — including its fan-favorite menu of specialty burgers — from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Loyal customers know to grab a cone of one of their 101 flavors of soft serve ice cream and let the kids enjoy the playground-picnic area on site.
For more information, visit www.krispyconesicecream.com.