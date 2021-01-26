Here we are at the very beginning of a new year, and so far, it's not much different from the coronavirus pandemic, socially distanced, isolated old year — although, hope is looming on the horizon.
I'm still writing from my dining room table, over 10 months of working from home. I can't tell you how much I miss being with my coworkers — and how much I don't miss the 50-mile round-trip commute every day.
Working from home has been my undoing over the past 10 months — in the form of acquiring even more excess baggage, so to speak — like an extra 10 pounds of baggage. The kitchen and pantry are mere feet away.
I did pretty well this fall fighting the battle of the bulge and lost a total of 25 pounds. And then the holidays hit ... along with 6 or 7 pounds of Christmas goodies weight. I've now cut down on the carbohydrates and fat in my diet — good-bye Pasta in Creamy Lemon Sauce, farewell Cherry Garcia ice cream, adios spinach and artichoke dip.
When I was lamenting the holiday poundage to a friend, Kathy, she said she and her significant other really liked a Weight Watchers recipe she had found. I tried it over the weekend and it is so good! The next time I'll add some chopped jalapeno pepper, because what's chili without a bit of heat?
ZERO-POINT WEIGHT WATCHERS WHITE CHICKEN CHILI
(Recipe from www.slenderkitchen.com)
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 4 hours
Total time: 4 hours, 5 minutes
Servings: 8
INGREDIENTS:
2 pounds chicken breast
2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
Salt and pepper
14 ounces canned pinto beans, drained and rinsed
14 ounces canned white beans, drained and rinsed
14 ounces canned corn, drained and rinsed
16 ounces green salsa
4 cups fat free chicken broth
DIRECTIONS:
Slow cooker: Add everything to the slow cooker and stir. Cook on low for 4 hours or until chicken is cooked through. Remove the chicken and either shred or chop. Return to the soup and serve with all your favorite chili toppings.
Instant Pot: Add everything to the Instant Pot. If you reach the max fill line, you can add more broth after it finishes cooking. Set to manual for 8 minutes. Let the Instant Pot naturally release. Remove the chicken and shred or chop. Add back to the chili and serve,
Stovetop: Add everything to a large soup pot or Dutch oven. Bring to a simmer and let cook for 25 to 30 minutes. Once the chicken is cooked through, remove and shred or chop. Add back to the chili and serve.
Serving size: 1.25 cups. Amount per serving; Calories 372; calories from fat 103. Percentage daily value: Total Fat 12g, 18 percent; saturated fat 3g, 15 percent; monounsaturated fat 0g, polyunsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 73mg, 24 percent; sodium 1012 mg, 44 percent; total carbohydrate 33g, 9 percent; dietary fiber, 4g, 10 percent; sugars 2g; protein 33g
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
The Nutritional Values provided are estimates only and may vary based on the preparation method.