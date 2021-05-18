This past weekend, I decided to take stock of what was in my pantry, cupboards, refrigerator and freezer. I found out I have stockpiled way too much food for someone living alone. Not only have I never adjusted to living alone and cooking for one, but I also haven't adjusted my buying habits. So, if cake mixes are on sale, I'll still buy two or three. And then there was the pandemic and any entertaining I might have done in the past year went down the tubes.
Looking forward to a busier and more entertaining summer, I delved into my recipe box and cookbooks to see what I could come up with. Six boxes of cake mixes — all a different flavor? Seriously? If I bake a cake, I'll eat it all myself — with no coworkers to assist me since I'm still working from home.
And lo and behold, there was the answer to my dilemma, folded and tucked into my recipe box — brownies/bars made from cake mix. You can use this simple formula to turn any flavor of cake mix into dense and chewy brownies: Add 1 large egg, 1/3 cup vegetable oil, and 1/4 cup water to a box of cake mix, then bake in an 8-by-8-inch baking pan until a toothpick comes out clean.
If you have yellow cake mix on hand, try spreading them with chocolate frosting. Red velvet cake mix or strawberry cake mix? Top with a cream cheese frosting. Got a box of lemon cake mix in the back of your pantry? Top the brownies with a vanilla icing spiked with lemon zest and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. The possibilities are endless.
I tried a German chocolate cake mix and used the German sweet chocolate frosting. A bit sticky, but really worth the stack of napkins!
And while I was delving through the freezer, I found two bags of fresh cranberries I had frozen. Since I usually make pitcher drinks if entertaining in the summer, I searched for one using cranberries and came up with cranberry pitcher margaritas.
CRANBERRY PITCHER MARGARITAS
(Courtesy of thekitchn.com)
Serves 6 to 8
INGREDIENTS:
1 1/2 cups blanco tequila
4 cups 100-perccent cranberry juice (not cranberry juice cocktail)
3/4 cup orange liqueur, such as Cointreau or Triple Sec
1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice (from about 4 limes)
Ice
1 cup fresh cranberries
2 medium limes, thinly sliced
DIRECTIONS:
Place the tequila, cranberry juice, orange liqueur, lime juice, and ice in a large pitcher, and stir to combine. Top with the cranberries and lime slices.
Pour into glasses, adding more ice from the pitcher to each glass as needed. Scoop some of the cranberries and lime slices into each glass when serving.