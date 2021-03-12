Some 20 years after leaving Tlaxcala, Mexico, and settling in the Berkshires, Cain Serrano has realized his dream of having his own restaurant, opening La Chalupa Y La Enchilada, a food truck, on March 1.
"Seven years ago, that was the dream I had," Serrano said. "I was thinking about going back to Mexico to open a restaurant. We decided to stay and open something smaller. My wife, Nancy, and I were looking to work together and support our kids."
The food truck is named after his two daughters, Mia, who is 5 and is nicknamed "La Chalupa" and Nayline, 11, who is known as "La Enchilada." Serrano explained he gave Mia her nickname two seconds after she was born.
Serrano has plenty of culinary experience, previously working at several restaurants in the Berkshires, including Church Street Café, Bistro Zinc and Café Lucia, all in Lenox.
"I'm doing this because I like to spend time with my family," Serrano explained. "In the summertime, it's busy in Lenox [with all the summer visitors] and, in 20 years, I've never had Friday nights or Saturdays off. Lenox is busy all summer and there was no time to have a day off. I want to spend the summertime weekends with my wife and kids."
To that end, he opened the food truck to make his own time. "Do you know how happy I was on Saturday?" he asked. "It was our slowest day yet. I can probably have Saturdays off and be open another day of the week."
Serrano built the food trailer, except for the box. "My dad used to work in metal and things," he said, adding he hired engineers to design the blueprints. The trailer features a flat grill, fryer, two refrigerators and a freezer.
Serrano said his food is special because it is all homestyle Mexican food.
"How I cook for my kids is how I cook for the food truck," he said. "Other Mexican restaurants may not be as authentic. My food is homemade. I am what I am — and they are what they are."
Items on the menu, which can be found on the La Chalupa Y La Enchilada Facebook page, includes street taquitos ("the pork carnitas are the best tacos I ever had," Serrano said), tacos, quesadillas, salads, chalupas, empanadas and burritos. He plans on offering a weekly special that will be announced on the food truck's Facebook and Instagram accounts. This week, he was planning to offer chorizo tacos with a cactus salad. He also hopes to be at special events, like Pittsfield's Third Thursdays and the Lenox Apple Squeeze.
Most of the menu items are priced at under $10. "I want to feed the whole Berkshires," Serrano said. "Lenox has money; Pittsfield has less. I know what it costs to feed a family. I have something for everyone. If they bring $3, I can give them $3 worth of food."
Serrano said that business was good. "We've been so busy since we opened," he said. "People were calling us after hours. The first week we were open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday, and served around 1,500 people."
"I want to invite everyone to come and enjoy my food," Serrano said. "If they don't like it the first time, the next time they don't pay."