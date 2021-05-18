Have you ever put popcorn in a "summer salad"? In any salad?
I, for one, have not. But, for the last few weeks, I've been obsessed with this "Midwest salad" that I first saw on Tiktok after it was featured on several morning talk shows. The video, of the Food Network's Molly Yeh making her "Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad," pops into my head every so often and I wonder, what does that taste like? Should I make it? Would my family eat it?
The recipe calls for 12 cups of freshly popped popcorn (sprinkled with white cheddar popcorn seasoning while hot) that is tossed with a mix of mayonnaise, sour cream, cider vinegar, Kosher salt, pepper, Dijon mustard and shallots that have been combined with snap peas, shredded carrot and chopped celery.
From the videos I've watched, I'm assured the popcorn does not become soggy and there's a nice crunch to it. Still, I haven't been brave enough to make it, yet.
Honestly, my go-to summer salad is a tuna macaroni salad, that while a family favorite, isn't anything fancy. It's a box of elbow macaroni, boiled until al dente and then set aside to cool. While it's cooling, I chop up two hard boiled eggs, 1/2 cup of onion and 1/2 cup of celery. Once the macaroni is cooled, I mix in 2 cups of mayonnaise, a can of drained albacore tuna, a can of drained peas, the hard boiled eggs, onion and celery. I also add salt and pepper to taste. (If my grandmother was making it, she'd mix in sliced olives and dust it with paprika.) It's a very safe summer salad.
This summer, I'm looking to up my "summer salad" game. So, dear readers, I'm on the hunt for new summer salads — fruit salads, green salads, potato salads, pasta salads, veggie salads, etc. — the type you bring to a potluck, picnic, baby shower or family reunion. Any suggestions? Send them to jhuberdeau@berkshireeagle.com.