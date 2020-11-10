I like to think of November as the month of gratitude.
Thanksgiving and Veterans Day are both celebrated in the month of November. Both are days of gratitude. We show our gratitude for our many blessings on Thanksgiving and to our military veterans for their service to our country on Veterans Day.
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, a federal holiday to commemorate the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, and its veterans.
However, by 1954 the United States had been through World War II and the Korean War giving reason for a bill to be passed that President Eisenhower signed proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day to honor American veterans of all wars.
So, before we start planning our Thanksgiving celebration, let’s celebrate today, Veterans Day, with gratitude for the sacrifices all veterans made to protect our freedoms. To those with kids, let this be a teachable moment.
I think this is a celebration that calls for cake!
This cake, made rich and sweet with pumpkin and spices, is perfect for celebrating both Thanksgiving and Veterans Day.
CHOCOLATE PUMPKIN SPICE CAKE
Recipe courtesy of Southern Living
INGREDIENTS:
2 1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons flour
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
2 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoons nutmeg
3/4 cup buttermilk
1 1/2 cup pumpkin purée
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
3/4 cups butter
1 1/2 cups dark brown sugar
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
5 large eggs
Orange Cream-Cheese Frosting (recipe below)
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour two 9-inch cake pans.
Sift together flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and nutmeg and set aside. In a separate bowl, combine buttermilk, pumpkin and vanilla; set aside. Beat butter and sugars together in a large bowl until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition, until mixture is smooth and light.
Alternate adding the flour mixture and buttermilk mixture, blending well after each addition.
Divide the batter among the pans and bake until a wooden skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean; about 35 minutes. Cool cakes in the pan for 20 minutes. Remove cakes and cool completely. Frost and fill layers with orange cream cheese frosting.
ORANGE CREAM-CHEESE FROSTING
INGREDIENTS:
One 8-ounce package cream cheese
1/2 cup unsalted butter
1 tablespoon fresh squeezed orange juice
1 teaspoon grated orange zest
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
5 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/4 teaspoon orange food coloring (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
Blend the cream cheese, butter, orange juice, orange zest, and vanilla in a large bowl, using an electric mixer set at medium speed, until smooth. Add the sugar and continue to beat until light and creamy, about 3 minutes. Mix in food coloring until thoroughly blended.