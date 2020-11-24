Hours after eating Thanksgiving dinner, my craving begins for the most anticipated part of the feast, the turkey sandwich. I love it all, but I love the leftover turkey sandwich most.
My sandwich is simple; a skim of butter on one slice of Pepperidge Farm bread, mayo on the other, sliced turkey and lots of salt and pepper. That with a warmed slice of apple pie is my idea of a Thanksgiving feast!
The day after Thanksgiving, I might want to get a little fancy with one of these delicious turkey sandwiches.
A classic Monte Cristo is basically a ham-and-cheese sandwich dipped in an egg custard and fried. In this recipe, turkey is substituted for ham. You’ll need a knife and fork for this sandwich.
TURKEY MONTE CRISTO
INGREDIENTS:
For each sandwich:
3 slices white bread
Mayonnaise
2 slices cheese; swiss, gouda, cheddar — whatever you like
Thinly-sliced turkey
Leftover cranberry sauce
3 large eggs, beaten
1/4 cup milk
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon butter
Fried egg, optional
DIRECTIONS:
Spread 2 slices of bread with mayonnaise. Top each with a slice of cheese and some turkey. Put the third slice of bread on top of one stack and spread with some cranberry sauce Flip the remaining stack on top, cheese-side down, making a triple-decker sandwich.
Trim crusts from sandwich. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes to compact the sandwich and prevent egg mixture from seeping in.
Whisk eggs and milk together.. Heat oil and butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Dip sandwich in egg mixture to coat evenly. Gently place it in the skillet, and fry, turning once, until golden brown. Serve immediately.
If it sounds good to you … and it is good … top sandwich with a sunny side-up fried egg.w
DAY AFTER TURKEY SALAD SANDWICH
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup celery, diced
1/3 cup red onion, finely chopped
4 cups leftover turkey, chopped
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon curry powder, optional
1/3 cup golden raisins or dried cranberries
1/4 cup toasted chopped walnuts or almonds
Salt and pepper to taste
Mixed lettuce greens
Sliced bread
DIRECTIONS:
Stir together all ingredients except greens and bread. Sandwich filling along with greens between two slice of bread. Serve.
CRANBERRY PULLED TURKEY SANDWICH
INGREDIENTS:
1 large onion, sliced
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 cup cranberry sauce, whole or jellied
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup ketchup
1/4 cup cider vinegar
Cayenne pepper to taste
4 cups shredded leftover cooked turkey meat
Mayonnaise
Cooked bacon
Hamburger buns
Dill pickle slices
DIRECTIONS:
Heat oil in saucepan over medium heat and cook onions until translucent and starting to brown.
Remove onions and set aside.
In same pan stir together cranberry sauce, maple syrup, ketchup, cider vinegar, cayenne pepper, over medium high heat. Simmer 10 minutes. Stir turkey into sauce and heat through.
Spread mayonnaise on buns and top each with turkey, bacon slices, onions and pickle slices. Serve.