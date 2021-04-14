Spring is here and so is outdoor dining in the Berkshires once again.

Last summer, area restaurants expanded patios, converted parking lots and set up bistro tables on sidewalks to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. In the past week, restaurants have begun to announce reopening outdoor spaces, dusting off sun umbrellas from their long winter hiatus. Of course, a few eateries may hold off seating outdoors in the next few days unless you've got a shovel and parka with your reservation — a rare mid-April snow storm could bring a few inches of snow Thursday night into Friday. But don't worry, temperatures are expected to ease back to seasonable levels through the weekend into early next week, so you can start planning on outdoor dining once again. 

Here are a few Berkshire spots that have announced their outdoor dining areas are open for the season:

O'laughlin's Pub

O'laughlin's Pub outdoor dining space. 

O'laughlin's Pub

342 Merrill Road, Pittsfield

olaughlinspub.com

The Irish pub, known for its prime rib specials and live music on Sunday afternoons, is now offering limited seating in its outdoor beer garden.

Ozzie's Steak & Eggs

Ozzie’s Steak & Eggs in Hinsdale expanded its outdoor dining space by adding a deck and soon an outdoor tent space. 

Ozzie's Steak & Eggs

26 Maple St., Hinsdale

ozziessteakandeggs.com

This family-owned business — which recently celebrated 18 years of business — has added on an expanded deck overlooking the river and has plans to add a 20- by 30-foot outdoor pavilion this summer. The restaurant will be able to seat an additional 80 people between the pavilion and the existing deck, according to co-owner Alan Lussier.

BISTROBOX-16.jpg

A Box Burger hot off the grill at the Bistro box. 

The Bistro Box

937 Main St., Great Barrington

www.thebistrobox.rocks

You know it's almost summer when lines start forming outside the roadside Bistro Box, which locals and tourists alike flock to for the lunch-time rush just for those juicy hamburgers and hand-cut fries. 

51 Park

Diners eat at 51 Park in Lee on the wraparound porch. Note: This image is from 2016, pre-COVID-19 spacing guidelines. 

51 Park Restaurant

51 Park St., Lee

www.51parkrestaurant.com

When the weather is good, grab a seat on the porch and watch the busy town of Lee pass you by while you enjoy one of the week's "On the Board" specials. 

Freight Yard Pub and Restaurant

Freight Yard Pub and Restaurant's patio dining space.

Freight Yard Pub and Restaurant

1 Furnace St, North Adams

www.freightyardpub.com

This North Adams hangout now has outdoor patio seating, complete with a firepit and occasional live music. 

Barrington Brewery

Barrington Brewery in Great Barrington.

Barrington Brewery

420 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington

www.barringtonbrewery.net

The brewery announced this week that the "tent is up" signaling that its outdoor dining is open once again. "We can’t wait to see you! Cheers!" There are also picnic tables alongside the parking area for those looking to grab-and-go at the brewery's take-out window. 

Mazzeo's Ristorante

1015 South St., Pittsfield

www.mazzeosristorante.com

Weather permitting, the Italian restaurant's outdoor patio is now accepting reservations.

Trattoria Rustica

27 McKay St., Pittsfield

trattoria-rustica.com

Reservations are necessary to enjoy fine dining al fresco at this Italian eatery. 

Outdoor Biergartens

Diners enjoy the outdoor biergarten at the Haflinger Haus in Adams last summer. The biergarten has not opened yet but will soon for the season. 

Haflinger Haus

17 Commercial St., Adams

haflingerhaus.com

This Austrian gem in the Berkshires has been offering outdoor dining options all winter long with heated huts on the porch. Soon, though, the restaurant plans on re-opening its Biergarten outdoor eating area with its tavern menu. 

Mingo's Sports Bar & Grill

41 Roberts Drive, North Adams

mingossportsbar.com

Enjoy a bite and a drink on the patio, weather permitting. 

Renee's Diner

Renee's Diner in North Adams.

Renee's Diner

780 Massachusetts Ave. North Adams

Reneesdiner.com

Enjoy breakfast or lunch out under the umbrellas on the patio.

Trail House

Trail House Kitchen and Bar's patio space is now available for seating. 

Trail House Kitchen and Bar

896 State Road, North Adams

trailhousekitchen.com

The patio and deck are now open and offer plenty of relaxing ambiance with patio lighting. 

Pedrin's Dairy Bar is open for season

Customers dine outside at Pedrin's Dairy Bar on Curran Highway in North Adams.

Pedrin's Dairy Bar

1360 Curran Highway, North Adams

facebook.com/PedrinsDairyBar

Outdoor dining by picnic table is what the "home of the fish fry" does best. As an added bonus, this local favorite just announced its ice cream window is now open.