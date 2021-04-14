Spring is here and so is outdoor dining in the Berkshires once again.
Last summer, area restaurants expanded patios, converted parking lots and set up bistro tables on sidewalks to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. In the past week, restaurants have begun to announce reopening outdoor spaces, dusting off sun umbrellas from their long winter hiatus. Of course, a few eateries may hold off seating outdoors in the next few days unless you've got a shovel and parka with your reservation — a rare mid-April snow storm could bring a few inches of snow Thursday night into Friday. But don't worry, temperatures are expected to ease back to seasonable levels through the weekend into early next week, so you can start planning on outdoor dining once again.
Here are a few Berkshire spots that have announced their outdoor dining areas are open for the season:
O'laughlin's Pub
342 Merrill Road, Pittsfield
The Irish pub, known for its prime rib specials and live music on Sunday afternoons, is now offering limited seating in its outdoor beer garden.
Ozzie's Steak & Eggs
26 Maple St., Hinsdale
This family-owned business — which recently celebrated 18 years of business — has added on an expanded deck overlooking the river and has plans to add a 20- by 30-foot outdoor pavilion this summer. The restaurant will be able to seat an additional 80 people between the pavilion and the existing deck, according to co-owner Alan Lussier.
The Bistro Box
937 Main St., Great Barrington
You know it's almost summer when lines start forming outside the roadside Bistro Box, which locals and tourists alike flock to for the lunch-time rush just for those juicy hamburgers and hand-cut fries.
51 Park Restaurant
51 Park St., Lee
When the weather is good, grab a seat on the porch and watch the busy town of Lee pass you by while you enjoy one of the week's "On the Board" specials.
Freight Yard Pub and Restaurant
1 Furnace St, North Adams
This North Adams hangout now has outdoor patio seating, complete with a firepit and occasional live music.
Barrington Brewery
420 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington
The brewery announced this week that the "tent is up" signaling that its outdoor dining is open once again. "We can’t wait to see you! Cheers!" There are also picnic tables alongside the parking area for those looking to grab-and-go at the brewery's take-out window.
Mazzeo's Ristorante
1015 South St., Pittsfield
Weather permitting, the Italian restaurant's outdoor patio is now accepting reservations.
Trattoria Rustica
27 McKay St., Pittsfield
Reservations are necessary to enjoy fine dining al fresco at this Italian eatery.
Haflinger Haus
17 Commercial St., Adams
This Austrian gem in the Berkshires has been offering outdoor dining options all winter long with heated huts on the porch. Soon, though, the restaurant plans on re-opening its Biergarten outdoor eating area with its tavern menu.
Mingo's Sports Bar & Grill
41 Roberts Drive, North Adams
Enjoy a bite and a drink on the patio, weather permitting.
Renee's Diner
780 Massachusetts Ave. North Adams
Enjoy breakfast or lunch out under the umbrellas on the patio.
Trail House Kitchen and Bar
896 State Road, North Adams
The patio and deck are now open and offer plenty of relaxing ambiance with patio lighting.
Pedrin's Dairy Bar
1360 Curran Highway, North Adams
Outdoor dining by picnic table is what the "home of the fish fry" does best. As an added bonus, this local favorite just announced its ice cream window is now open.