I've realized that so much of parenting during a pandemic is about marketing skills: yes, we never leave this house, but how about an exciting night of driving around in the dark looking at Christmas decorations? It's pajama day! Wait, it's always pajama day, but today is Christmas pajama day! A snow day is fast approaching that won't really be a snow day, but you can bet your snow-pant-wearing bums I'm going to spin it somehow to be different and out-of-the-ordinary.
The mom spin is also a useful tool for dinners; last week, after David woke up with a runny nose/sore throat combination that sent us directly to the closest COVID-19 testing center, this mommy was spent by the second day of quarantine waiting for the result (which was negative, by the way). Dinner consisted of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, carrot sticks and some grapes.
"Mommy! Are we having lunch for dinner?" He asked excitedly, as I put the plate down on the floor near where he was watching a Batman movie for another one of my favorite spins, "movie night with a picnic," i.e. eating in front of the TV.
"Yes! Isn't that exciting?" I said, as my meat-and-potatoes husband looked at his plate glumly. The 5-year-old with the sniffles was elated. And really, that's all that matters.
I've put sprinkles in pancake batter right after it hits the griddle and called them celebration hot cakes; made "diner nights" with chicken fingers and French fries in the new air fryer; and one Saturday, we grilled hot dogs on sticks over our outdoor fire pit with a side of potato chips — a meal David still talks about today. A box of macaroni and cheese with some frozen peas in it counts as dinner, and so does one of these delicious hot dips right now. And don't underestimate the power of throwing the word "bar" after menu plans — a baked potato bar, taco bar and even a pasta bar complete with different jar sauces and cheeses. Nachos are another fan-favorite dinner on Sunday nights around here. "Mommy, we're having chips for dinner?"
None of these meals are overly nutritious, or remotely as satisfying as my more time-intensive dinners that require more than opening a package. But they are easy, and that is good for most of our souls right now. Especially in this week before Christmas, or as Hanukkah celebrations are wrapping up. We're almost to 2021, which won't change much, but it is something.
So, this week cook what makes you happy, eat what makes you happier. And remember, any plain old day, or meal, can be made a little better with some "mom spin."
Be well.