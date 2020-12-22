I call this photo: "Parenting during a pandemic: A holiday reflection."

We're almost there folks; we're in the sugar-filled homestretch. All we've got to do is wrap presents, make a few dozen cookies for three people to consume in two days, keep the Christmas spirit alive without losing our minds, and oh, survive a global pandemic.

Today, because I'm not sure what food advice, ideas or recipes of courage I can offer all of you, I give you my rendition of the "12 Days of Christmas, COVID Style."

On the first day of Christmas, COVID gave to me: One negative COVID-19 test — ah-choo! (Thank God, we just had a head cold last week!)

On the second day of Christmas, COVID gave to me: Two pre-made gingerbread house kits, which David proceeded to eat all of the decorations, showing zero interest in actually decorating the darn things.

On the third day of Christmas, COVID gave to me: Three loads of laundry a day to keep Christmas jammies clean at all times. "WHERE ARE MY SANTA JAMMIES?!?" said my husband. (Kidding, but not really.)

On the fourth day of Christmas, COVID gave to me: Four screams of "WATCH OUT FOR THE TREEEE!" as David practices his Batman martial arts skills.

On the fifth day of Christmas, COVID gave to me: FIVE BOTTLES OF WINEEEEEEEEEE. Cheers!

On the sixth day of Christmas, COVID gave to me: Six bottles of hand sanitizer, which we can never seem to find.

On the seventh day of Christmas, COVID gave to me: Seven more hours to bedtime — wait, seven?

On the eighth day of Christmas, COVID gave to me: Eight dozen cookies, which mommy made for no one but herself to be eaten over the kitchen sink. "Mommy, what are you eating?" Nothing ...

On the ninth day of Christmas, COVID gave to me: Nine licked candy canes, because we somehow forget every time that we, in fact, David -- Do. Not. Like. Them.

On the 10th day of Christmas, COVID gave to me: Asking each other at least 10 times a day, "Did you just cough? CAN YOU SMELL THE FIR TREE CANDLE?!?"

On the 11th day of Christmas, COVID gave to me: 11 meltdowns over screen time.

On the 12th day of Christmas, COVID gave to me: At least a dozen times a day mommy says with gritted teeth, "SANTA'S WATCHING YOU ..."

When we make it to Thursday night, we all deserve a cocktail — or, at least, this mommy does. A few years ago, we did a story about holiday cocktails, and I'm not afraid to say that I happily slugged this one down in the newsroom at 10 a.m. after the photo shoot.

ANGRY TIGER'S MILK

(Courtesy of Declan O'Donnell)

Ingredients:

2 ounces rum

2 ounces cream

1 ounce maple syrup

Nutmeg

Directions:

Combine ingredients with ice and shake (if making in a larger batch use a blender).

Strain into a rocks glass. Top with fresh grated nutmeg