A year ago, we were talking about sourdough starters, stretching that can of beans and wondering if we really should wear a mask when we walk outside. Today, I know I should recommend some kind of celebratory recipes — a cake to mark the anniversary of us all cooking three square meals a day, 365 days in a row, with little respite, other than some take-out boxes, in between — but breaking news: I'm not going to. This mama is tired.
And I suspect I'm not the only one.
In a year, I've scrambled hundreds of dozens of eggs; mastered my first Tomato Tarte Tatin plate flip; learned to love braised cabbage; kneaded cinnamon bun dough within an inch of its pillowy life; and paid $85 for an Easter ham because I didn't know how to order my groceries online. I've put every combination of leftovers into packaged pizza dough, boiled more hot dogs than I would like to count and downed my weight times 12 in homemade cookies. My muffin tins have screamed for mercy, after that time I picked 12 pounds of fresh blueberries with no plan on what to do with them (true story); and I've literally hugged my trusty basement chest freezer more than once in gratitude to whatever kitchen God you believe in that I was raised in a household that always had at least one extra freezer.
In a year, I started an open relationship with our Domino's delivery driver, Matthew, who left those pizza boxes on the porch and waved to my son through the window, shooting me a text to let me know dinner was ready. (I love you, Matthew. I know I don't need to say it out loud, but I do.) I fell back in love (then out of) with my trusty Crockpot and air fried anything in my kitchen that wasn't breathing. I pre-soaked beans, made Mummy hand pies and drank a few *cough* cases of wine.
In this past year, I cried over my kitchen sink, missing my family as I prepared a Thanksgiving meal for three; we dyed Easter eggs at our kitchen table for the first time, instead of at my mom's; and I tackled, successfully, my family's cheese blintz recipe. We danced to Bon Jovi, listened to podcasts about serial killers and colored Batman pictures at the table to help fill the endless hours that stretched before us.
We cooked and we ate. We survived.
So did you — congratulations.
Now, what's for dinner?
