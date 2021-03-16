Seven years ago, I wrote one of my best story leads: "Yes, I'm Irish, but please, don't kiss me."
Man, what a gem that one was. I went on to talk about how, yes, I'm Irish but I'm not so into the pageantry of America's version of St. Patrick's Day. I'll wear my green, cook up some corned beef and cabbage in the crockpot (which, by the way, our food writer Robert Luhmann does a great job explaining why the Irish meal isn't so very Irish after all) and probably dye our toilet water green or something. It's a thing, I've learned, with tiny humans who believe in tiny leprechauns who do naughty things for fun.
And while I once called corned beef "gag-inducing," (sorry, Mom!) I have developed an appreciation for the once-a-year-treat, and am always surprised at how much my boys love the meal. The issue is always what to do with it once the St. Patrick's Day dinner is over and you're staring down the stringy leftovers.
There's always Reubens the next day — as long as you remembered to buy some Swiss cheese with all that cabbage — or frying it up with eggs and toast for a hearty hash the following morning. Don't knock a Reuben quesadilla — corned beef, sauerkraut, shredded Swiss cheese and a squirt of Russian dressing melted between flour tortillas — or the power of throwing leftovers over pizza dough and proudly proclaiming, "look at this Irish pizza I made!" (Or, something catchier than that.) And any leftover cabbage you have is great thrown in soups, or just with buttered egg noodles for a quick lunch.
We always use up our leftover corned beef in this super easy, delicious Reuben casserole. Every bite tastes like you're chowing down on a good old fashioned deli Reuben.
Reuben Casserole
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
6 slices of rye bread, cubed
1 (16 ounce) can of sauerkraut, drained and rinsed
1 pound of leftover corned beef (just shred with your hands)
3/4 - 1 cup Russian dressings
2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 400 F. Spread bread cubes into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Spread sauerkraut evenly over bread crumbs then layer corned beef over sauerkraut. Pour dressing evenly over all.
Spray aluminum foil with cooking spray and use to cover baking dish, sprayed side down. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove cover, sprinkle with cheese and bake uncovered for another 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.