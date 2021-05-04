All I want for Mother's Day is for my kid to learn my actual age, or, at least, be in the right decade.

This week is all about moms at David's preschool. As you can tell from his answer, perhaps mommy's pandemic grey hair hasn't aged well.

But actually, I look pretty good for 62, don't you think? (For full context, I'm actually 36 years old, folks. He was so close.)

What do I really want for Mother's Day? I'm actually getting it — some time with my own mom and aunts on Saturday. Now that we're all vaccinated, we plan on masking up to do some clothes shopping (maybe, just maybe, I'll buy some pants with a zipper — gasp!) and enjoy lunch at — gasp, again! — a restaurant.

Here's the thing: I'm a good cook, but I'm an even better eater. Like, I love to eat. I love going out to eat, trying new foods, enjoying a glass — cough, or two — of wine and laughing with friends and family over the shared experience of good food. Maybe the mom, or mom figure in your life is like this, too? Skip the breakfast in bed business (I don't need my 5-year-old and a tray of syrupy carbs anywhere near my sheets, thank you very much) and ask her if there's some place she'd like to order take out from.

Or, let me offer up some of my favorite recipes to make — and more importantly, eat — that might make mom smile Sunday. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms who kept us going this past year — you deserve all the good food you want to eat.

