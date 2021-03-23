Here's my hot take for this spring: you either hate asparagus, or love it — but only in a handful of recipes.
In this household, two out of the three of us claim to love it, but only if it's roasted in the oven with olive oil, salt, pepper and Parmesan cheese. The third family member — who shall remain nameless, but here's a hint: he wears Batman undies and grilled hotdogs are his idea of the height of culinary excellence (no, not my husband) — barely chokes down the one bite required to leave the table. (Really, I've seen my 5-year-old gag on it.)
But every spring, those bright bunches of asparagus go on sale and I bring it home once a week. But by the end of March, even I don't want to eat it anymore.
Then, my friend, colleague and fellow veggie-lover Meggie Baker recommended this recipe for an Asparagus Tart that I somehow had all the ingredients for on hand. (Ever since I fell in love with this recipe for a Tomato Tarte Tatin and its jammy, caramel flavor, I keep puff pastry on hand as often as possible.) I didn't have any eggs, if you can believe it, but used 1/4 cup of buttermilk I had on hand instead to help bind the cheese mixture. The result was a slightly creamy, tangy tart with the zip of lemon that worked as the perfect vehicle for the oft-misunderstood asparagus.
I served this as a side dish with chicken, and then ate the leftovers for lunch all week. It will also be making an appearance at my small family Easter brunch.
My husband and I both couldn't get over how perfectly the asparagus baked — just the right amount of crunch, but soft enough to enjoy without being gummy. My son, David, promptly removed the asparagus off his slice of tart and ate it happily, then ate two bites of the green spear left on his plate ... and barely gagged this time. I consider that an Easter miracle.
ASPARGUS TART
Recipe adapted from simply-delicious-food.com
Ingredients:
14-ounce puff pastry thawed
10-ounces fresh green asparagus washed with woody ends trimmed off (about one bunch that you would buy at the grocery store)
4 ounces plain cream cheese (half of the package)
2 egg yolks (or, if you're like me and your husband eats all the eggs that morning, 1/4 cup buttermilk can work here too!)
about 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated (add as much or as little as you prefer)
2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
zest of 1 lemon, plus about 1 tablespoon juice
salt and pepper to taste
1 egg beaten
Instructions:
Pre-heat the oven to 430 F. Line a baking sheet with baking/parchment paper.
To make the cheese mixture, combine the cream cheese, egg yolks, Parmesan, thyme, lemon zest, salt and pepper and mix well.
Gently roll the puff pastry out into a large rectangle (to fit the baking sheet). Score a border around the edge (taking care not to cut all the way through the pastry).
Spread the cream cheese mixture onto the puff pastry, staying within the borders then top with the asparagus and season with salt and pepper and a squirt of lemon juice. Brush the edges of the pastry with beaten egg.
Place the tart into the oven and allow to bake for 15 to 20 minutes until the pastry is golden and cooked through.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing and serving.