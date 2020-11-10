Remember when pantry staples were all the rage back in March and we were looking for 101 ways to make canned beans more interesting?
Well, you might not like to hear this, but I'm proposing we all take a good hard look at our pantries again. With COVID-19 cases rising in my community, cold weather lurking (somewhere?) around the corner and my family's ultimate goal of staying healthy in order to keep our son in preschool, I'm recommitting to limiting my number of trips to the store and restaurants. But before you throw that can of beans at my virtual head, let's look at the pantry lessons we've learned over the last eight months.
Think back to March, April or May: What did you find yourself reaching for more often that was missing on your shelf? (Besides wine, of course.) What new weeknight recipe did you try and love and what ingredients do you need to keep stocked to make at least three times before running to the store?
This go around the (possible) lockdown parade, I made sure I have plenty of pasta — remember when you couldn't find a box of penne noodles anywhere? I've also stocked up on canned tomatoes, tomato paste and cans of crushed tomatoes. These are incredibly valuable kitchen staples that can help you make a homemade sauce, elevate a stew or soup or even save a pasta casserole dish lacking in vegetables — throw in a can of diced tomatoes and pat yourself on the back. I also now keep extra jars of minced garlic and lemon juice, for those times I run out of the fresh.
I'm also thinking more about stretching out my ingredients: cooking once and eating twice. Over the weekend, we had tacos for dinner, but instead of making my normal 1-pound of ground beef, I bought a larger package at almost 3 pounds and cooked it all up, doubling the taco seasoning. After we were done with our tacos, I split the remainder into two bags: one went in the freezer for another taco night in the future or for the base of a Crockpot chili; and the other bag I added to a cheesy taco pasta bake that became a one-pot meal thanks to — you guessed it — a can of diced tomatoes.
And, I now fully appreciate the calming effects of baking and have made sure to buy large quantities of flour, yeast and sugar, just in case. You can't have enough muffins around the house, as far as I'm concerned.
Be well, stay healthy and buy a few extra boxes of pasta next time you're at the store. You'll thank me.
CHEESY TACO PASTA BAKE
INGREDIENTS:
1-pound cooked ground beef or turkey; seasoned with your favorite taco seasoning
8 oz pasta, your favorite small shape, or whatever you can find at the store
1/2 onion chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 cup jarred salsa
1 can diced tomatoes
1/2 cup sour cream
1 cup, or more, shredded cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Cilantro (if you've got it!)
DIRECTIONS:
Boil pasta until al dente — reserve 1 cup of cooking water. In a Dutch oven, or large-bottomed pan, heat olive oil and sauté onion until soft and translucent. Once cooked, add garlic and stir until fragrant. Add pre-cooked taco meat, salsa and stir, heating through. Add diced tomatoes, sour cream, half of your shredded cheese, and reserved pasta cooking liquid. Stir and bring to a gentle boil, allowing sauce to thicken, 10 to 15 minutes. If sauce appears too dry, add more cooking liquid.
Add cooked pasta to the pan, stir to combine. Add remaining cheese, season to taste and top with cilantro.