Potato skins are an easy Super Bowl snack that can be made for a smaller gathering — just use fewer potatoes. 

Anyone else feeling a little underwhelmed about Super Bowl Sunday? I blame the pandemic and Tom Brady. Really, mostly Tom Brady.

(I KID. But do I?)

I'm not a huge football fan, but, generally, I know what's going on; I enjoy the commercials — though, my heart can't take too many sappy ones this year ... hear me, you big, beautiful Budweiser Clydesdales?!? — and you know I'm all about the food. But like everything else since "mask-wearing times" began, it's just going to be the three of us, and while my boys love to eat, they just don't have the junk-food stamina to stick with my snacking abilities. Without a crowd, it's just me taking on too many dips, chips and wings while my 5-year-old asks where the "real dinner" is. (I fight the urge to say, "Just eat the chips, d--- it. Mommy still loves you.")

Instead, this year I'm going to try to find ways to indulge, but on a smaller scale. We've got a great collection of Super Bowl recipes for you try. My favorite is the Everything But the Bagel dip

Last year, I made this Mission Burrito Dip that can easily be made into a smaller portion to feed a small squad. 

I'll also be making Loaded Potato Skins, which with just two or three potatoes can be enough to feed us something a little extra special for game day, but not take too much time or effort, besides the initial roasting of the potatoes. 

Loaded Potato Skins

Yield: Makes 8 large potato skins

Ingredients:

4 baking potatoes

Extra-virgin olive oil

8 ounces thick-cut bacon, diced

6 ounces cheddar cheese

1 bunch scallions

Kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

1 cup sour cream

Hot sauce, to taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Rub the potatoes lightly with olive oil, salt and pepper and bake them on a foil-lined baking sheet until their skins are crisp and a fork easily slides into their flesh, about 1 hour. Let cool for 10 minutes.

While the potatoes are cooking, assemble the toppings: Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, then transfer to a small bowl. Reserve the bacon fat. Thinly slice the scallions.

Carefully handle the hot potatoes and cut each in half, lengthwise. Using a small spoon, scoop the flesh from each wedge, leaving 1/4 inch or more of the flesh.

Set the oven to broil. Return the wedges to the foil-lined baking sheet. Paint a bit of bacon fat on each, then top with cheese and bacon. Place under the broiler until the cheese is bubbling. Serve with sour cream, scallions and other toppings. 

