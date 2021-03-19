GREAT BARRINGTON — Everything is coming up rosy for the owners of Mielke Confections. Well, technically ruby.
What is considered the "fourth chocolate" — alongside milk, white and dark — ruby chocolate has made its way to the Berkshires, and may end up in a few Easter baskets, if Steven Kinney, co-owner of Mielke Confections on Stockbridge Road, has any pull with the Easter bunny this year.
"It's pretty neat looking," said Kinney, who bought the former Catherine's Chocolates with his husband, Trent Kinney, in 2019. "Everyone is pretty surprised by the taste; it's not what you would expect."
Ruby chocolate was created by Barry Callebaut, a Belgian–Swiss cocoa company that debuted the patented chocolate in 2017. Ruby was the first new chocolate since white chocolate was developed by Nestle in the 1930s. The pink-hued treat hit American markets in 2019; Barry Callebaut could not sell its new product until a permit had been issued by the Food and Drug Administration to actually call it "chocolate" — the FDA has very strict rules about what can be called chocolate.
Mielke Confections began using ruby chocolate earlier in the year and found it was "very popular" around Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, according to Kinney.
The chocolate — which is made through the processing of ruby coca beans and has no added flavors or coloring — has the sweet flavor of white chocolate with hints of fruit and a slightly sour finish.
Tarah Warner, head chef at Mielke Confections who took over the chocolate-making in mid-January, describes ruby chocolate as a "beautiful, light, fruity chocolate with a sour note at the end; it's almost like that feeling you get when you drink lemonade. It's amazing."
Aside from the flavor, the chocolate works like any other, according to Kinney — it tempers the same and can be used in molds. Right now, the shop is focusing on exposing customers to the new flavor by offering samples and keeping their use of it simple: solid bars, small seashell molds and the occasional bunnies.
"People have been very interested to try it," Kinney said.
The pink-hued chocolate is one of a few new treats the chocolate shop is trying out this spring, said Kinney, who when he and his husband bought the original Catherine's Chocolates kept many of the fan-favorites in stock. And while regulars can still find many of their childhood favorites in the store — giant caramel turtles, silky crème-filled chocolates and delicate hand-painted chocolate eggs filled with smaller chocolates — Warner is starting to build off the classics.
"[Warner has] learned all the old recipes we’ve been using," Kinney said of their new head chef, who was born and raised in the Berkshires. "But she's also very creative and excited to explore new recipes."
Right now, they are playing with layering similar existing jellies and cremes to create new bite-sized, hand-dipped chocolates. The PB&J Bites layer the store's classic peanut butter creme over a raspberry jelly "enrobed in chocolate," Warner said. And there's a tropical fruit creme-and-jelly bite topped with toasted coconut for all us "suffering through winter and wishing for warmer weather," Kinney said.
Kinney said he is looking forward, hopefully, to a more busy summer than last, and a robust Easter season, even though it's earlier than usual this year. For any bunnies looking to fill baskets, the store is currently packed with solid bunnies of all sizes, pre-made baskets and even bunny ear pops (which also come in ruby chocolate) for those of us who like to just eat the ears first — "It's the easiest part to bite into on those really solid bunnies," Kinney said with a laugh.
If you're worried about the timeline of when to buy chocolates as gifts for the holiday, Warner said plain chocolate, with no fillings, can have a shelf life of 3 to 5 years in a cold, dark place. For filled chocolates, you've got 3 to 6 months, she said.
Warner said she enjoys building on the "great legacy" of Catherine's Chocolates — a store she remembers vividly visiting as a child and always waiting for her favorite chocolates at each holiday —but it's "also fun to have the creative freedom."
"It's been really fun and nice to work for people who have the same love of sweet as me," she said.