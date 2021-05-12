ADAMS — The Village Fryer has reopened with an expanded menu.
The take-out restaurant, located next to the Viking Pub at 85 Commercial St., announced today's opening via its Facebook page. The Viking Pub, which uses the abutting restaurant to provide food for its customers, also reopened today.
The new menu features items from its previous iteration as well as some new items, including empanadas, potato balls, plantain chips, cocktail crab claws, Spanish yellow rice, Spanish beans, white rice and Bacalao salad — salted cod fish covered in olive oil, green and red peppers and onions over yuca (which is only available on Friday and Saturdays). Other new items include Texas grilled cheese, a footlong hot dog, "cluck" nuggets, clam strips, breaded fried shrimp and a chicken chunk salad.
The menu continues to feature southern fried chicken — 2, 4, 6 or 8 pieces with a choice of coleslaw, baked beans or macaroni and cheese. A new flavor option, honey orange zest chicken, replaces the former choice of Nashville spicy chicken. Wings by the dozen also remain on the menu. Flavors include buffalo, garlic Parmesan, sweet teriyaki, barbecue and plain. Dipping sauces include the new mango habanero and zombie sauce, as well as blue cheese and buttermilk ranch. The menu also includes versions of the classic and smash burgers.
Peter Belmonte who opened the fried chicken joint in July 2020, announced at the beginning of April that "after some soul searching" he had decided to close the restaurant and return to his original profession as a chef.
According to Facebook, the Village Fryer is open 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 on Sundays; closed Mondays. Orders can be placed by calling 413-776-7028.